Schmidt, Anna (Nee Zavodski) Anna Schmidt, West Bend WI, 1933-2019 Anna Schmidt passed away Tuesday May 28 at St. Joseph's Community Hospital. She was a resident of Cedar Ridge Retirement Community in West Bend. Anna was born in the Croation province of Yugoslavia to Joza and Ana Zavodski. She lived through a war torn time, making her way with her family to finally emigrate to the United States in 1949. After a stay in Virginia, she settled in Milwaukee with her parents and siblings. This is where she met her husband, Frank, with whom she made a long life together. She was a hard worker, holding various jobs in Milwaukee - but much of her time was spent creating a beautiful home in Hubertus, WI, where she loved gardening, painting, and spending time celebrating life events with her large family. She was a loving Aunt and Godmother to many, sharing her love of cooking, baking and downhill skiing. All who knew her felt she was genuinely interested in your life and truly treasured spending time with you. It was always an exciting day when spent at "Auntie Ann's". She is recently preceded in death by her husband, Frank, who she stood by till the end. Also preceded by brother Paul Zavodski and sister Katarina Zavodski. Anna is survived by her sister Elizabeth May, her nephews Andrew Tschampa, Peter and Brian Orlandini, Mike Zavodski, nieces Julieann Hoffarth and Natalie Zavodski, Joseph Schmidt Family, all their children, grandchildren and her many godchildren. Special thanks to Peter and Manda Orlandini for their compassionate and competent support of our "Auntie Ann". On Monday June 3 at HOLY ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 138 N 8th Ave, West Bend, 1pm visitation and 2pm mass will be held.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary