Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Anna Szunder Notice
Anna Szunder

(Nee Mayer) of West Bend formerly of Mequon, was Born to Eternal Life on Tues. Dec. 10, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving wife of the late Erwin. Dear mother of Angela (Stephen) Ciccantelli. Proud grandmother of Alyssa (Travis) Rose. Cherished great-grandmother of Landon Rose. Preceded in death by her brothers Willi (Hedwig) and Peter (Frances) Mayer. Also survived by her special friend Steve Blaskovic, along with other relatives and friends both here and in Germany. Funeral service 11:30 AM on Tues. Dec. 17, 2019 at the EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME, 1167 WASHINGTON AVE. IN CEDARBURG, WI. Visitation Tues. from 10:00 AM until time of service. Private inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone at The Cottages for their compassionate care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
