Anna V. "Oma" Kreidl

Anna V. "Oma" Kreidl Notice
Anna V "Oma" Kreidl

6.23.1934. Found peace on December 8, 2019 to join her beloved husband Anton "Tony" Kreidl and son, Anton "Tony" Kreidl, Jr.

Ann is survived by her loving daughter Angelika Kreidl (Mark) Herrmann. Beloved Oma of Anthony (Alyssa) Herrmann and Michael Herrmann.

Further survived by dearest sister Genoveva Spring, nieces Karola Spring, Desiree Berry and nephew John Spring. Dear cousin and friend Hans Schmidt, special friends Maria Thomann, Dolly Reimer and her Donauschwaben Kids. Also, many nieces and nephews in Germany and dear friends in the USA & Europe.

Ann was a proud member of the United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee, ex-Prinzessin Anni I. and member of the Rheinischer Verein Gruen-Weiss (Mardi Gras Society), Ritter Dame of the Knights of the St. Georg Ritter Orden/Germany, Honorary Member of the Bavarian Soccer Club, and an Honorary 'Black Belt' of Neil & Rocky Stolsmark's Authentic Ancient Arts.

Per Oma's wishes, private services were held.

May we find peace in her peace.

Forever in our hearts.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
