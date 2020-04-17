Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabelle Loeb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle Loeb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annabelle Loeb Notice
Annabelle Loeb

(Nee Anosov) Passed away April 15, 2020 at the age of 100. Her smile and love will be greatly missed by her daughter, Jan (Marc Shovers) Loeb; daughter-in-law Kellie Loeb; her five grandchildren: Patsy (Andrew) Nadder, Morgan and Seanna Loeb, Sam and Ben Shovers, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Annabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Archie in 2015 and her son, Neal in 2018.

A private graveside service was held at Mound Zion Cemetery, Brookfield, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Polycystic Kidney Research Foundation 8330 Ward Pkwy., Kansas City, MO 64114.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline