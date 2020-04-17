|
Annabelle Loeb
(Nee Anosov) Passed away April 15, 2020 at the age of 100. Her smile and love will be greatly missed by her daughter, Jan (Marc Shovers) Loeb; daughter-in-law Kellie Loeb; her five grandchildren: Patsy (Andrew) Nadder, Morgan and Seanna Loeb, Sam and Ben Shovers, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Annabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Archie in 2015 and her son, Neal in 2018.
A private graveside service was held at Mound Zion Cemetery, Brookfield, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Polycystic Kidney Research Foundation 8330 Ward Pkwy., Kansas City, MO 64114.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020