Annabelle M. Wozny

Annabelle M. Wozny Notice
Wozny, Annabelle M. (Nee Albers) Found peace March 8, 2019 at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Leonard R. Wozny. Loving mother of Gary, Judy (Jim) Murphy, Chris (Michael) Wengrenovich, Mary (Roger) Jurewicz, and Ron (Wende) Wozny. Proud grandmother of Lauren Murphy, Katy Murphy (Steve Plachinski), Nick (Angela) Wengrenovich, Brad Jurewicz (Fiancee Jacqui Nevinski), Tyler Wozny, and Brandon Wozny. Great-grandmother of Walter, Jack, and Nadia. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Annabelle had many interests some of which included playing cards, square dancing, bowling, golfing, traveling, baking and cake decorating, and most important to her was her time spent with grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13th, at St. Rita's Church (2318 S. 61st St.) 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Mass 12:00 PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019
