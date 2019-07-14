|
Ebert, Anne Benson Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Survived by children: Julianna (Frank Daily), Dr. Thomas (Tracy), and Elizabeth (David Pecosky); and grandchildren: Danny, Jon, Ali, Annalise, and Tess. Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence ("Larry"), son, Jonathan (Janet), and other relatives and friends. Anne graduated from New Trier High School, and after attending Lawrence University, graduated from Northwestern University. Following Larry's death, she attended Cardinal Stritch University, obtaining her teaching certificate. At Lake Park Kindergarten, North Shore Children's Center, and United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, she loved teaching children to learn, explore and appreciate the wonders of the world. Anne cherished summers spent at Pelican Lake with her lifelong friends. In her last years at EastCastle Place, she delighted in new friendships and greatly appreciated the assistance from the employees there. Determined, hardworking and resilient, Anne met her many challenges with stubborn strength and style. Anne requested no services be held but that you remember her with a smile, story and glass of wine. Please direct memorials to the Mildred Benson Scholarship at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), 700 W. State St., Milw, WI 53233 c/o C. McGee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019