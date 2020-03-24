|
Anne Bjork
(Nee Scher) Found peace on March 22, 2020 at the age of 83. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends during her final days. Anne was born on April 26, 1936 in Evanston, IL.
Surviving are her children James (Colleen), Stephen (Gretchen) and Catherine; grandchildren Elizabeth, John, Therese and Abigail, brother Albert (Marilyn) Scher, sister-in-law Janet Scher, brother-in-law Dick Reynolds and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Anne is reunited in Heaven with her husband, James, parents Lucille and Jean-Pierre Scher, brother Sonny Scher, sister Pauline Marx and brother-in-law Nico Marx, in-laws Ernestine and Don Reynolds.
Anne will be remembered for her love of family, quilting/sewing, gardening and a smile and laugh that filled up a room.
The family with have a private visitation and funeral mass on March 30, 2020. A Celebration of life and burial for family and friends will occur in the summer/fall, information to follow at a later date.
The family requests donations be made to Alberts Dog Lounge (PayPal to [email protected] or mail to N7285 Woodfield Lane, Whitewater, WI 53190) and the Brookfield Seniors Center (family will collect for the Brookfield Seniors Center and will deliver monies when they reopen).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020