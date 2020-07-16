Anne Carley GallunBorn September 23, 1948, passed away of COVID-19 on July 14, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Oscar and Adahmae (Carley) Gallun. Preceded in death by her "Big Brother" Oscar Gallun Jr. Beloved sister to Mary Pat (James) Grafwallner, nieces Suzanne (Nicholas) Fedie and Margaret (Brian) Haddock, and great-nephews James and Henry Fedie and Charles and Luke (who she endearingly called "Louie") Haddock. Also loved by her extended family and friends.Carley Anne grew up on Hi Mount Blvd in Milwaukee and was a student in the first class at St. Coletta Day School in 1956. Her hobbies included bowling, riding her bike, talking on the phone, writing letters, and swimming. She was a lifelong fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and MUHS football and basketball teams. She loved being with her family and friends, celebrating holidays and special occasions. Carley Anne lived by her Catholic faith. Her life was a testament to the power of love, bringing joy to those who knew her.Special thanks to Joe and the caring staff at Parkway House. To St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care, for their wonderful day program. To Jill and the SPRED team who provided social and spiritual enrichment with kindness and compassion. To the doctors and nurses on 8N at Froedtert Hospital who gave Carley Anne the very best care.In lieu of flowers, memorial to St. Coletta Day School, 1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee, WI 53208. There will be a private interment at Valhalla Cemetery. A celebration of Carley Anne's life is planned for September 2021.