Anne E. Peters
Greendale - Anne E. Peters, previously of Kenosha, died Mon. March 30, 2020, age 92. Preceded in death by Lloyd O. Peters, her husband of 58 years. Anne is survived by her children, Thomas (Rosana) of Kenosha, Carol of Oak Creek, Gary of Oak Creek, Steven of Milwaukee and Alan (Janeen) of Muskego and her adoring grandchildren Ryan, Melissa, Kyle (Stephanie), Jacob and Ashley. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Beverly, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was retired from the Burlington Coat Factory after 14 years. A memorial service will be at a later date. Full obituary on the funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020