Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM
(nee Landis) - Formerly of Elm Grove and Delafield WI. Comfortably and peacefully passed away the eveing of March 11, 2020, with all of those she loved most by her side. Survived by her kids John E. II "Bud" (Kirstin), Sarah and David (Kathy Bach), 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John E. Curtis Sr.

Visitation Wed. March 18, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N Calhoun Rd., from 3 PM until time of Service at 5 PM. Interment March 21, 2020 at Center Grove Cemetery, Lincolnville Indiana.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
