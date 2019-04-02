|
Dhuey, Anne King (Nee Nienaber) on March 31, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph N. Dhuey, M.D., and beloved mother of Michael J. Dhuey, the late Steven P. Dhuey and Andrew J. Dhuey (Bridget Clarke), and grandmother of Erica (Jason Ross, M.D.), Katherine and Maria Dhuey. Proud alumna of Edgewood High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Memorial service will be at Christ King Church, Wauwatosa, at a date to be scheduled in the coming weeks. For more than 89 years, Anne filled the world around her with love, joy and laughter. Lots of laughter. Thousands of her former students fondly recall their extraordinarily talented and dedicated kindergarten teacher. Her 53rd Street School (MPS) students will forever remember how Mrs. Dhuey had them choose their favorite painting at the Milwaukee Art Museum, learn about it, and present it to their classmates when they visited. Anne was completely devoted to her family's welfare, always doing everything possible to support her husband and sons. When asked what should be said at her funeral, Anne replied, "Say I was a nut - tell them to forget about me." Alas, that would be impossible for anyone who had the good fortune to know Anne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory to the Christ King School Library Fund, to Marquette University High School or to any worthy charity would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019