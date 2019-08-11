Services
Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 E. Forest Hill Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 762-4446
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 East Forest Hill Avenue
Oak Creek, WI
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 East Forest Hill Avenue
Oak Creek, WI
More Obituaries for Anne Marks
Anne M. Marks


1961 - 2019
Anne M. Marks Notice
Marks, Anne M. (Nee Werowinski) Reunited with her husband, Allan "Al" on Sunday, August 4, 2019, age 57. Beloved sister of Carl (Sally) Werowinski, Mary (Bruce Tsiknas) and Bonnie (David) Hinkley. Step-mom of Amanda (Blaine) Perman and Elijah (Stacie) Marks. Proud grandma of Jace, Reagan, Mason and Miles. Also loved and survived by brother and sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A special thank you to Ann Meyer for always being there for Anne. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Irene, brothers, Ron and Tom, step-son, Jacob. Gathering will be held at FOREST HILL MEMORIAL PARK, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 10-11:30AM. Memorial service at 11:30AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
jsonline