Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
Anne M. Miller


1961 - 2019
Anne M. Miller Notice
Miller, Anne M. (Nee Albrecht) Quietly sailed into the sunset on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 58. Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mother of Jeremy (Christina) Sauld and Timothy Sauld (fiancee, Kelly Knoebel). Proud grandmother of Selene, Brock and Payton. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Anne enjoyed cooking, gardening and animals. Being with her family was what Anne enjoyed most of all. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., from 4 PM until the funeral service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 4149999 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
