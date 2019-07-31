|
Miller, Anne M. (Nee Albrecht) Quietly sailed into the sunset on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 58. Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mother of Jeremy (Christina) Sauld and Timothy Sauld (fiancee, Kelly Knoebel). Proud grandmother of Selene, Brock and Payton. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Anne enjoyed cooking, gardening and animals. Being with her family was what Anne enjoyed most of all. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., from 4 PM until the funeral service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 4149999 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019