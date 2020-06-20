Dr. Anne M. RiceGlendale - Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 56. Longtime resident of Glendale. Beloved daughter of Patricia "Pat" Rice and the late Dr., Col USA Robert R. Rice. Further survived by Drs. Edwin and Yvonne Yaz of Whitefish Bay and many good and loving friends.Anne was a graduate of Dominican University in River Forest, ILL, earned her Master's in Speech from Marquette University and a Doctorate in Education from Cardinal Stritch University. Longtime, hardworking and dedicated teacher of English and Theater at Dominican, Catholic East and St. Monica schools. She also served as President at St. Monica's.She was a devout Catholic, living a life of true faith and always trying to make the world a better place for all. She was a long time member and past Commander of the Midwest in the Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem. She was the national archivist of the Order and the treasurer of the Midwest Commandery.Anne enjoyed reading, travelling worldwide, meeting new people and discovering unique places, but most of all, enjoyed time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Anne's name may be made to Dominican High School, 120 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 or Open Door Café at St. John's Cathedral, 812 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.