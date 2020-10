She was a great teacher and person. I was never the best student, but later on in life I became a WW2 Historian and Military artifact collector. I believe it was her that actually got me liking to learn about history. She loved " Richard Nixon " and I still dont know why, but she had a very small action figure on her desk of him. When Richard Nixon died, I made a little casket out of cardboard, and someone else made a tombstone for him. So we actually had a service for him in class. She thought is was so funny and cute. She will be missed and hope to see her in Heaven.

Brad Brinker

Student