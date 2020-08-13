1/
Anne Marie Jonas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Marie Jonas

age 61 of Pewaukee, passed away at her home, on Wed. Aug.12, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 26, 1959 to Daren and Grace (nee: Richter) Dennis. She is the loving mother of Rebecca (Brian) Ratzlaff and Emily Jonas. Dear daughter of Grace Dennis and sister to Cedric (Sabrina) Dennis, Karen Dennis, Stephen (Marriann) Dennis, Andrew Dennis, and Matthew Dennis. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Rich" W. Jonas and her father, Daren Dennis. Visitation will be held on Tue., Aug. 18, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue Wed. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Hwy 59, Waukesha, WI 53189 from 10:30 AM until the funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved