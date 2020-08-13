Anne Marie Jonasage 61 of Pewaukee, passed away at her home, on Wed. Aug.12, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 26, 1959 to Daren and Grace (nee: Richter) Dennis. She is the loving mother of Rebecca (Brian) Ratzlaff and Emily Jonas. Dear daughter of Grace Dennis and sister to Cedric (Sabrina) Dennis, Karen Dennis, Stephen (Marriann) Dennis, Andrew Dennis, and Matthew Dennis. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Rich" W. Jonas and her father, Daren Dennis. Visitation will be held on Tue., Aug. 18, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue Wed. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Hwy 59, Waukesha, WI 53189 from 10:30 AM until the funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks required.