Anne Marie Perta
West Allis - (nee Picciolo) Longtime West Allis resident and 43 year breast cancer survivor Ann Marie Perta was called home peacefully on May 17, 2020 at age 95. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Leonard, and her loving only child, Matthew. She was a special aunt to niece Angela Patrone of West Allis and is also survived by sister-in-law Gloria Picciolo and other nieces and nephews. Anne was the fifth of six children born to Concetta and Andrew Picciolo in the Third Ward. She was preceded in death by brothers Joseph and Charles, and sisters Katherine Turco, Santa LoDuca and Angie Godsell. Anne grew up in Merrill Park before her family moved to West Allis in 1941. She was a 1943 graduate of West Allis Central High School, where she excelled in stenographic courses. Anne held a variety of clerical positions throughout Milwaukee and Madison for 18 years. With steadfast determination and a sense of humor, Anne conquered her biggest challenge in 1976 by successfully recovering from a double mastectomy. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Anne was an avid reader and enjoyed word puzzles, baking and watching movies made during Hollywood's Golden Age. She was also an ardent lover of baseball, never missing a Brewers game on TV. As a child during the Great Depression, Anne attended Brewers farm team games at Borchert Field with her sister Angie. Anne's family wishes to thank the staffs of the Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Village at Manor Park for the excellent care she received during the final weeks of her life. Visitation Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM. Interment St. Matthias Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020.