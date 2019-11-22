|
|
Sr. Anne Mary Hoefer
Waukesha - On November 18, 2019, Sister Anne Mary Hoefer was called to eternity. She was born in Germany on January 18, 1928 and joined the Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary in Germany in 1951. She came to Texas in 1953. She was a lab technician for many years and also served in parishes in Texas. In 2016 she retired to our provincial house in Waukesha, WI. She is survived by a niece and a great-nephew in Germany.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 25 from 4 to 8 PM and on Tuesday, November 26 from 9 to 10 AM at the Provincial House, W284N404 Cherry Lane, Waukesha, WI. A rosary prayer service will be held on Monday at 7 PM. The funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 10 AM at the Provincial House, followed by interment at the sisters' cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019