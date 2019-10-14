|
Anne Maureen Catalane
Final journey October 12, 2019.
Born in Montclair, New Jersey. Daughter of the late Jack and Lillian Catalane. Loving and devoted mother to son Patrizio Maffei.
Anne was the leader of the pack of six girls, the late Carole Catalane Farrell (William), Patricia Catalane Dane (Peter), Nancy Jeanne Catalane and survived by Mary Grace Catalane (the late Mark Patton), and Catherine Catalane Bury (Chris Bury).
Anne was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy. Anne did her best to enjoy "la dolce vita," not only as a longtime resident of Rome, but also as the unofficial "mayor" of Milwaukee, where she was well-known and loved by countless friends and colleagues.
A proud graduate of Santa Clara University, Anne worked at the Pentagon for the U.S. Department of Defense and at the American embassy in Rome. She also served as Dean of Women at Chicago Loyola University's Rome Center. Anne returned to Milwaukee and began a career in radio and television at WISN. Then, Anne became a director at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, where residents considered her the ambassador of good cheer. For Anne, this was the most fulfilling work of all.
Anne loved to travel the globe with friends, and, as an avid reader, explore the world of literature. She was the consummate hostess whose home was a lively gathering place for fine food and conversation.
Anne will be remembered for her joyful spirit, sense of humor and giving heart. She never stopped helping those in need.
Family and Friends will gather at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, 844 N. Broadway in Milwaukee on Thursday, October 17, 2019 beginning at 5:30 PM with family eulogies at 5:45 PM followed by the Memorial Mass at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Riverwest Food Pantry in Milwaukee or Catholic East Elementary School scholarship fund.
Arrivederci Anna, Buon Viaggio!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019