Anne (Schreiner) (Memmel) Custer
Maple Grove, MN - Anne Custer, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Maple Grove, Minn.
Born on Nov. 24, 1930 in Chicago, Ill. to John and Gertrude Schreiner, Anne graduated from Northwestern University in 1953 with a BA degree in English Literature.
She married David H. Memmel on Oct. 31, 1954, residing in Elm Grove, Wis. Anne relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla. and married W. Harold Custer on Aug. 12, 2001.
Anne is survived by her second husband Harold; children Judy (Doug) Becker, Rick (Cindy) Memmel and Sue (Mike) Newburg; seven grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Janice Schreiner. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dave, and brother, Peter Schreiner.
She will be interred at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Maple Grove, MN - Anne Custer, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Maple Grove, Minn.
Born on Nov. 24, 1930 in Chicago, Ill. to John and Gertrude Schreiner, Anne graduated from Northwestern University in 1953 with a BA degree in English Literature.
She married David H. Memmel on Oct. 31, 1954, residing in Elm Grove, Wis. Anne relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla. and married W. Harold Custer on Aug. 12, 2001.
Anne is survived by her second husband Harold; children Judy (Doug) Becker, Rick (Cindy) Memmel and Sue (Mike) Newburg; seven grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Janice Schreiner. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dave, and brother, Peter Schreiner.
She will be interred at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.