|
|
Bevers, Anne T. (Nee Franecki) March 17, 2019. Age 37 years. Beloved wife of Jason Bevers. Cherished mother of Kaitlynn, Alivia, Eithan and Levi. Loving daughter of Stephen and Deborah Franecki (nee Jankowski). Dear sister of Timothy Franecki, Matthew Franecki and Jennifer (Randy) Ness. Loving daughter-in-law of Gary and Diane Bevers (nee Miller) Dear sister-in-law of Kelly (Al) Wagner. Aunt of Brianna, and Jenna Wagner. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 at Parkway Apostolic Church 10940 S. Nicholson Rd, Oak Creek, WI 53154 from 4:00 PM until 6:45 PM. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM . Private interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials in Anne's name to Sarcoma Foundation of America Niemann Suminski LifeStory Funeral Home 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019