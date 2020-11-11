Anne T. Konieczka
Born to Eternal Life November 4, 2020, age 98 years. Beloved sister of Marianne (the late Wilfrid) Couture, Phyllis (the late Chester) Konkel, and Jean (Daniel) Danko. Cherished aunt of Marie, Mark and Joseph Couture. Loving great aunt of Brody and Dylan Kaminski and Jacquelyn and Claire Couture.
Dear aunt of Karen (Ted) Setum, Anne Marie Danko, Jim Danko, Cathy (Chris) Gloninger, Suzanne (Donald) Miech, Nancy (James) Meka, Janis (the late Richard) Merki, Carol (Edward) Machulak, Mary (Michael) Selmo, Patricia (the late Ronald) Polachowski and Kathleen (John) Huston.
Proud great aunt of Lauren and Katherine Setum, Rachel VanDorn and Jeff Cooke, Jeannine Boudreau and Emily Jeska. Dear great great aunt of Meghann Barrett.
Also survived by other dear relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents August and Stella, and siblings Stanley (Florence), Nettie (the late Leonard) Skwierawski, Stella (the late John) Kuchnowski and Casey (the late Stella), and nephews John Couture and James Cooke.
Anne was an avid bowler, golfer and gardener. She loved music by Nat King Cole, Perry Como, Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Deanna Durbin and other singers of that era. She enjoyed watching basketball, baseball, golf and football games (not always agreeing with the officials' calls).
Her love of family was paramount in her life. She never refused to provide help/support where it was needed.
Very special thanks to the staff at Froedtert Hospital for their compassionate care and support for Anne.
Memorials in Anne's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Mass and entombment will be held for the immediate family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.