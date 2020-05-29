Anne T. Stapleton
1958 - 2020
Anne T. Stapleton

Racine - Anne T. Stapleton, 62, passed away on her birthday, May 23, 2020. Born in Milwaukee to Stuart and Jeannine Stapleton.

Anne was a gifted musician with a beautiful voice. She excelled in sports and had a special love for animals her entire life. Anne loved her family and friends. She was loved and will be missed by all.

Anne is survived by her siblings: Paul, Marc (Ellen), Beth (Earl), Todd, Jane Mydlowski-Sadler (George), and Kate Barbieri; lovingly known as Anne T. to her nephew, Chad; nieces: Emily, Krystal (Nick), Celina (Jake), Samantha, Kayla (Walli), and Jeannine; and great nieces: Charlie Rose, Dylan, and Kathryn. She was preceded in death by her parents and one niece, Terran.

A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to Dr. Hassan and Dr. Rosenburg and staff of the Cancer Care Team at Ascension Hospital of Racine and to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center, especially, Nurse Tim, for all of their kind care of Anne.

Wilson Funeral Home, www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
She was a very humorous person and made us laugh a lot!
Jane Mydlowski-sadler
Family
