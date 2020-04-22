Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis
Sr. Annelda Holtkamp SSSF

Sr. Annelda Holtkamp SSSF

Greenfield - April 19, 2020. Age 102 years. Survived by her sister Renelda Pieper of Houghton, IA and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 77 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, April 24th. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
