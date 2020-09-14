Anneliese Halsmayer
(Nee Sandrin) Found peace Friday, September 11, 2020. Age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Friedrich "Fritz". Loving mother of Esther (Peter) Mattioli, Karl (Lorena) Laube, Fred (Karina) Laube and Mike (Mindy) Laube. Proud grandma of 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Church and Chapel Funeral Home 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Saturday, September 19, 10-11:45AM. Funeral Service 12 Noon. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. (Please meet in Green Parking Area at 3:30PM)