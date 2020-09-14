1/
Anneliese Halsmayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anneliese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anneliese Halsmayer

(Nee Sandrin) Found peace Friday, September 11, 2020. Age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Friedrich "Fritz". Loving mother of Esther (Peter) Mattioli, Karl (Lorena) Laube, Fred (Karina) Laube and Mike (Mindy) Laube. Proud grandma of 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Church and Chapel Funeral Home 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Saturday, September 19, 10-11:45AM. Funeral Service 12 Noon. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. (Please meet in Green Parking Area at 3:30PM)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved