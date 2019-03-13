|
|
Hippler, Anneliese (Nee Schubert) March 11, 2019 age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Werner Hippler. Loving mother of Rainer (Pamela Grant) Hippler. Dear Oma of Kim (Joel) Busboom and Scott (Kristen) Hippler. Great-Oma of Leah and Logan. Further survived by beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends, Gerti, Helena, Esmeralda, Marilyn, Lois and Jan. Visitation Saturday, March 16 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM until the time the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Anneliese was a member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, Brookfield and worked for Briggs and Stratton for 18 years. Oma was loved by all and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019