(Nee Sorce) Born to Eternal Life on April 24, 2020, at age 74. Beloved wife of William. Loving sister of Esther (the late Richard) Pugel. Also loved by step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to a dear friend, Monique, as well as the staff at the St. Luke's ICU.



Private services were held. A Celebration of Annette's Life will be held at a later date.













