Annette Croteau
Annette Croteau

(Nee Sorce) Born to Eternal Life on April 24, 2020, at age 74. Beloved wife of William. Loving sister of Esther (the late Richard) Pugel. Also loved by step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to a dear friend, Monique, as well as the staff at the St. Luke's ICU.

Private services were held. A Celebration of Annette's Life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. My family and I were blessed to have Annette as our neighbor but most importantly a dear friend. She was a spitfire with a big heart and I am grateful for the many memories I have been given throughout the years. She will be deeply missed by myself, Chad, and Riley.
Carolynn Schmidt
Friend
Kellie Hanscom
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Annette and Bill were the 1st people I met upon moving to Massachusetts. I will never forget Annettes friendship and love she had for my family and all the time we spent together when we lived in the same condo complex. We have lived miles apart over the years but the love has remained. RIP Nettie. You will forever be in my heart.
Beth Barkley
Friend
