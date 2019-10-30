|
Sr. Annette Fessler OSF
St. Francis - Sister Annette (formerly Sister Rose Anthony) Fessler was born to Eternal Life Oct. 29, 2019, age 95. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 75 years; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center, 3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Mon., Nov. 4: Welcome and Visitation, 8:30 AM; Morning Prayer, 9:30 AM; Time of Remembering, 9:40 AM; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM, followed by burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019