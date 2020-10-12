Annette Halvorsen

Annette HalvorsenWest Allis - (nee Lueder) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Albert Halvorsen. Cherished mom of John (Kathie) Halvorsen and Robert (Tammy) Halvorsen. Loving grandma of Aimee, Justin, James, Adam and Jacob Halvorsen, Katrina (Nicholas) Jordan, Edward Ludwig Jr., Ann Marie (Michael Hansen) Vogel, April Fraley and the late David Fraley Jr. Great grandma of Connor Vela, William Vela, Shianne Vela, Asher E.B. Ludwig, Sebastian Ludwig, Thomas Vogel, Charles Vogel, Nicholas Hansen, and Tommie Marcelain. Sister of Marian (the late Ralph) Meyer, Joyce Lueder, Leroy (Anna) Lueder, Charles Lueder and James (Joanne) Lueder. Sister-in-law of Eugene (the late Joan) Halverson and Mary (the late Robert) Archer. Preceded in death by her parents Walter J. Sr. and Vernida Lueder; her siblings Lucille (Marvin) Lemke, Eunice (Donald) Meinert, Walter J. (Elaine) Lueder Jr., and George Lueder; nephews Bruce Meyer and Dennis Meinert. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Annette graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1953. She worked for 19 years at Oswald Jaeger Baking Company. Annette served many years in many positions at Prince Of Peace ELCA Lutheran Church. Annette was a Den Mother for Cub Scout Troop 584. She loved family gatherings, cooking, making wine, canning, and quilting.Memorial Visitation on WEDNESDAY, October 21, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4419 S. Howell Ave. Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Inurnment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.A special thank you all the kind people at St. Francis Health Services and Aseracare for compassionate care.In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church Clergy Discretionary Fund are appreciated.