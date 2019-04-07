Services
Byrne, Annette M. Age 95, of Wauwatosa, passed away on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Mary (Doug) Kruse, her grandchildren Robert (Abbey) Kruse, David (Meredith) Kruse, and Kathleen (significant other Will Blazek) Kruse; great granddaughter Eloise Adele Kruse; Mary's sister Elizabeth (Jim) Michaels Spencer; brother Clem (the late Myrtle) Acker; goddaughter Sherrie (David) Schwoegler; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, and San Camillo friends. Annette is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom, and dear son Dennis, who passed away suddenly in 1964 at the age of 11. She is also preceded in death by her sister Harriet (Joe) Coyne. Services for Annette will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (12130 W Center St, Wauwatosa, WI 53222). A visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Please see www.BeckerRitter.com for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
