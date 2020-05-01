Annette M. Cunningham (nee Bossert)



Big Bend - Joined her loving husband Mike in heaven on April 30, 2020 at age 66. Cherished Mom of Brian (Becky) Dudzik, Kevin (Shelly) Dudzik and Janelle (Eric) Brodhagen. Proud Grandma of 10. Little sister of Richard (Susan) Bossert and Gerald Bossert. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.



Private services due to the current heath situation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Annette fought the good fight and now can rest easy with her Mikey at her side.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store