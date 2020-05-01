Annette M. (Bossert) Cunningham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette M. Cunningham (nee Bossert)

Big Bend - Joined her loving husband Mike in heaven on April 30, 2020 at age 66. Cherished Mom of Brian (Becky) Dudzik, Kevin (Shelly) Dudzik and Janelle (Eric) Brodhagen. Proud Grandma of 10. Little sister of Richard (Susan) Bossert and Gerald Bossert. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.

Private services due to the current heath situation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Annette fought the good fight and now can rest easy with her Mikey at her side.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved