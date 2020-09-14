Annette M. Loosen(nee Wells) Died peacefully September 9, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Loving mother of Scott (the late Mari), Kevin (Patti) and Kristine (Brian) Patzer. Dear grandmother of Ryan, Andrew, Amy, Christine, Melissa and Gregory, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Sister of Richard and Shirley. Sister-in-law of Janet. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Special thanks to the staffs of Castle Assisted Living, Villa at Lincoln Park and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.Visitation Monday, September 14 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel from 10:00-12:00 Noon followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.