Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
the Meal Hall located in the basement
930 W. State St.
Milwaukee, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Benedict the Moor Church
930 W. State St.
Milwaukee, WI
Annette M. Plunkett Notice
Annette M. Plunkett

Milwaukee - Passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at age 78.

Memorial Service and Funeral Celebration will take place at St. Benedict the Moor Church, 930 W. State St., Milwaukee on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 Noon. The entrance off of the parking lot will be open at 11AM for a chance to visit in the Meal Hall located in the basement. For more information, please visit the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to either St. Ben's Meal, Casa Maria Catholic Worker House, or a .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
