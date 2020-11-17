Annette Marie Jack (nee Bunzel)
Waukesha, WI - Annette Marie ( Bunzel) Jack, a longtime resident of Waukesha, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on March 28, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Barbara (Popp) Bunzel She is preceded in death by her sisters, Lorraine Walker and Doreen Jelliffe also her brothers Gene, Norbert and Jerry. Surviving siblings are Jim and Larry Bunzel.
Annette attended high school at St Mary's Academy Milwaukee on an academic scholarship. After High school during WWII she worked as a secretary for Wisconsin Motors. She was a fast typist and on her old Royal typewriter she would type everything; long letters to friends and family, notes, recipes, virtually anything until just a few years ago. She always talked about during the war always having meat. Her grandfather and father were both butchers and the trade continued with her brother, Larry, and his son, who now own Bunzel's Meat Market in Wauwatosa.
As a young woman she was a dancer and did toe ballet and tap. Later she took up Hawaiian dance and found her passion. She loved it and everything Hawaiian. Having all the costumes, she entertained at retirement homes, sometimes recruiting her daughters to join in. She loved modeling. She even was a finalist in the Miss Milwaukee pageant. Another passion of Annette's was entertaining. There were lots of parties many of them themed and a lot of them Hawaiian.
After the war, she married her high school sweetheart, Bob. They were blessed to be able to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary together in June. Together they loved to travel and entertain. They have many friends they squared danced with, had basement parties, did ballroom dancing with, camping, traveling, gourmet club, etc. Annette went back to work at an allergist's office when the youngest was three. Somehow she juggled a husband, household of 5 kids of all ages, worked and still found time for other activities. She took all variety of night classes and sold Avon for many years. She was active in the Waukesha symphony, Catholic Memorial Follies and St Mary's Waukesha Church. Annette had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir and for many years sang in the funeral choir. Annette was in her 90's before she stopped going to the Red Hat events and one cannot list all the things she has done volunteering.
She would consider her greatest accomplishment her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert, and her children Susan (Grant) Hertel, Judy (Jim) Nevermann, Gary (Kris) Jack, Patty (Clark) Bader, and Mary DiMaggio, her 11 Grandchildren, Scott(Melinda) Hertel, Brian (Katherine) Hertel, Robert (Kelli) Nevermann, Lisa (Aaron) Hahn, and Kari (Joseph) Keene, Stephanie Jack, Andy Jack, Michelle Bader, Emily Bader, Joe (McKenna) DiMaggio and Leah DiMaggio and her her great grandchildren Andrew and Travis Hertel , Lucy and Nolan Hahn and counting.
Memories of her will always be her unfailing love and the gifts she has given. Every get together was a celebration of family. She never left without gifts for everyone. Her love and always welcoming smile will be missed.
A special thank you to all those caring people at Tudor Oaks who have done so much for Annette, Bob and the whole family especially during this time of Covid.
A memorial service will be planned later in 2021. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Annette to the American Diabetes Association
.