Annette Marie KuligowskiGreenfield - June 27, 1944 - June 24, 2020. After battling many health issues for awhile, she went home to God on June 24, 2020 at the age of 75, rejoining her beloved parents Raymond Roman and Anne Marie Kuligowski,and she was the daughter of the late Jerry Lemanczyk. Further survived by loving sisters Nancy Sylvester, Sandy Schooen and many nieces, nephews, other dear relatives and friends.Annette was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 10519 at Greendale, Wisconsin. She also taught at South Milwaukee High School from 1965 till retirement, where she also directed Theater productions. Annette also started the internationally famous Krakow Polish Dancers of Milwaukee with the help of her friend Sharon Awe in 1967.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Monday, June 29 from 4 - 7 PM. Private Mass of Christian Burial. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.