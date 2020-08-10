1/
Annette Marie (Tatrow) Spaulding
Annette Marie (Tatrow) Spaulding

Milwaukee - Annette Marie (Tatrow) Spaulding, 79, passed away early Tuesday, August 4th in her home.

Annette was preceded in death by parents Norman and Marie Tatrow, and sister in law Mari Tatrow (Wayne). She is survived by husband of 60 years, Billy Spaulding, children Mark, Laura Brzycki, Renee Nissen (Greg), Lisa Betancourt (David), and Brian, 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and siblings Ronald Tatrow (Joy), Wayne Tatrow and MaryAnn Hanneman (Gary) .

Annette's devotion, compassion, and support for her family will be her legacy. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

The family would like to extend their many thanks to both Brett Funeral Home and Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Brett Funeral Home
