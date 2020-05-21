Annette MickelsonMequon, WI - Died May 18, 2020 at the age of 78. Annette was born on April 25, 1942 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Dr. Irvin and Annelise Jorgensen. A non-smoker, she was diagnosed with neuroendocrine lung cancer in May 2019 and has fought since with undaunting strength and determination. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of nearly 56 years, Douglas and children Hans (Sae), Chris, and Alex (Ann). She was dearly loved by her three grandchildren Ritten, Anna, and Jorie. She is also survived by her two brothers, Dr. Hans (Kathy) and Dr. Norman (Ann) Jorgensen; one sister, Lisbeth (Earl) Sethre and many nieces, and nephews.Annette moved to Canada in 1950 and to Spring Valley, MN in 1954, becoming a US citizen in 1959. After graduating in 1964 from the Methodist Kahler School of Nursing, Rochester, MN, she and Douglas married and moved to Buffalo, NY where she worked as an epidemiologist research nurse at the University of Buffalo. Upon moving to Milwaukee in 1970, she earned a BA in Anthropology (1976) and an MSW (1980) from UWM. Annette continued to work with families and domestic abuse victims throughout her social work career in the 1980's and then her love for the arts led her to become a docent at the Milwaukee Art Museum. She later applied her professional background and expertise as an instructor at MATC. Annette retired in 2004 after a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma which she successfully overcame. During her retirement, she was an avid supporter of the performing arts, serving on the Friends Board of the Milwaukee Chamber Theater. She was a dedicated master gardener and an active member of the Milwaukee Art Museum Garden Club who beautified her home and the homes of others through her extensive expertise and skill. Annette was a world traveler with her husband, enjoyed playing tennis and golf with family and friends, and most of all, was an enthusiastic participant in life. Her deep care and concern for the well-being of children led her to be a supporter of Children Incorporated for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are appreciated to Children Incorporated at P.O Box 72848, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 or to the Milwaukee Art Museum Garden Club at Charlene Kordus, Treasurer - MAMGC, 5412 Oakview Lane, Gurnee, IL 60031.Annette, and the joy she brought to the world, will be sorely missed. Due to the current health crisis, Annette's burial services will be a private family affair at the Vermont Lutheran Church, Black Earth, WI. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.