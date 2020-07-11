Annette PadronMilwaukee - Annette Padron (nee Skenandore)Born to Eternal life on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Preceded in death by her parents Myron and Lucy(Roland), Sisters Joan, Lorraine, Dona and Brothers Ronald (Margaret), Myron "Chubby" (Marlene), Kenneth and other beloved in-laws, Nieces and Nephews.Devoted Wife of Juan; loving, dedicated Mother to John(Maria), Jesse(Lisa), Maria(Jeff), Patricia "Tricia", Liz(Larry), Fran, Anna, David, Consuelo(Daniel), Joe, Juanita(John), Rosanna(John), Annette(Joe), James(Luisa), Cipriano(Becky). Loving Grandmother to 39 grandchildren and their significant others, Great Grandmother to 44 great grandchildren and their significant others, and Great-great Grandmother to 1 Great-great grandchild. Further survived by her sister, Joyce Skenandore, numerous family and friends.."Our angel on Earth finally has her wings."Visitation at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 613 S 4th St. Milwaukee, on Friday, July 17, 9 AM- 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Annette's name may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326,Chamberlain, SD 57326