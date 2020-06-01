Annette Theroux
Oak Creek - (Nee: Bonchek) Was born to eternal life at the age of 78 on May 30th, 2020. Loving mother to James (Martha), Kenneth and Janelle (Travis) Schoenfeldt. Loving grandma to Nicholas (Tera), Brandon, Heather and Daniel and great grandma to 5 great grandchildren. Further survived by her brother Kenneth (Karen) Bonchek and sister-in-law Annie. Preceded in death by her husband Larry of 48 years, her son Larry and her brother Donald Bonchek. Further survived by many other family and friends. Private family services will be held. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.