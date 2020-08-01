Annette Zolin HirshMilwaukee - lifelong resident of Milwaukee and a nationally known metalsmith, died peacefully on August 1, 2020 at age 98.Annette Hirsh is survived by her sons, Jay (Wendy) and Robin (Deborah), three grandchildren, Sarah, Nora, and Isaac, and three beloved great-granddaughters, Abigail, Maya, and Madison. Her husband Jules died in 2004 after 59 years of marriage.Annette was a nationally known artist and metalsmith, particularly known for her Judaica metalwork. Her metal jewelry, sculpture, and Judaica have been shown in solo and juried exhibitions in Wisconsin and nationally as well as being included in the permanent collections of the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Milwaukee Jewish Museum, Milwaukee's Mt. Mary College, the Israeli Embassy (Washington D.C.), Denver's Mizel Museum of Judaica, the Milwaukee Jewish Home for the Aged, Field Enterprises (N.Y.), the Milwaukee Jewish Community Center, and synagogues in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, and Arizona.Her art training started at age 8 at the Jewish Center, then in downtown Milwaukee. She studied art at the Milwaukee State Teachers College, now part of UWM, with her training interrupted by World War II. She then did newspaper advertising illustration at Gimbels and Boston Store.After the war, she continued to develop her painting technique with watercolors, oil paintings and pen & ink drawings. She developed an interest in metalwork after taking a Shorewood Night school class in the middle 1950's and was largely self-taught after that. Her specialty was lost-wax casting, but she became expert in many metalworking techniques including etching and cloisonné.Annette was curator of the Joseph Baron Museum at Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun in Milwaukee for over 30 years and was the long time historian of the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council. She taught watercolor painting at Milwaukee Area Technical College for several decades, and she is listed in "Who's Who in American Art".Private services. Memorials to Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun or Ovation Communities.