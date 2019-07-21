|
Mater, Annie A. age 67, of Brookfield, found peace on July 13, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 45 years, Paul Mater; their children Jessica and Nick Mater; siblings Audrey (Simeon) Kovacic, Richard (Jennifer) Ashley, Dr. Charles (Judith) Ashley, Allyson (Robert) Junkel, John Ashley, and Alaine (Ronald) Gomez; as well as by 19 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great nephew. She is reunited in Heaven with many family and friends, including her parents Dr. Richard and Audrey Ashley. Annie was a Registered Nurse and worked in the ICU at St. Luke's hospital. She spent many years devoting herself to caring for others. When she wasn't attending to the needs of her patients, she enjoyed skiing and live theater in her free time. She spent many hours skiing with her father in Colorado while she attended nursing school. She performed in plays all around the Milwaukee and Waukesha area for more than 30 years, and attended plays all around the world. Above all, Annie will be remembered as a wonderful mother who dedicated herself to raising her children, Jessica and Nick, whom she adored. Please join us for a celebration of Annie's life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park's Chapel of the Chimes (13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005). A visitation will take place from 9:30am until 12:00pm, followed by a service at 12:00pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019