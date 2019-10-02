Services
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ascension Fellowship Church
2429 W. Hampton Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Fellowship Church
2429 W. Hampton Ave
Annie B. Spence


1929 - 2019
Annie B. Spence Notice
Annie B. Spence

Age 90 yrs. September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Spence and daughter Patricia Ann Spence. Beloved mother of Erma Armstrong, Diane Spence, John Spence, Rev. Marvin (Zenobia) Spence, Stephanie Spence, Jeffery (Jana) Spence and Larry A. Spence. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday,October 5, 2019 at 11AM at Ascension Fellowship Church 2429 W. Hampton Ave. Instate Saturday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of service. The family is served by:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
