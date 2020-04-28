|
Annie Brown Haydon Agard
Milwaukee - Of Milwaukee, formerly a Madison resident, wife of the late Walter Merritt Agard, died Sunday April 26, 2020 at St John's on the Lake in Milwaukee, WI, at the age of 96. Daughter of the late Robert M. Haydon and Eleanore B. Haydon McGowan, and granddaughter of the late Fred M. and Annie S. Brown of Madison, WI. Annie is preceded in death by her brother Robert, sister-in-laws Lucille and Kathryn, and first husband Rex. She is survived by her daughter Nancy and son-in-law Joseph, her brother John and wife Grace, and stepdaughter Elizabeth. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. Annie and her family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to St John's On the Lake in Milwaukee or the church or . Grateful heartfelt thanks to the skilled and compassionate nurses at St. John's on the Lake, as well as Allay Hospice of Brookfield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020