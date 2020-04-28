Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Agard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Brown Haydon Agard


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Brown Haydon Agard Notice
Annie Brown Haydon Agard

Milwaukee - Of Milwaukee, formerly a Madison resident, wife of the late Walter Merritt Agard, died Sunday April 26, 2020 at St John's on the Lake in Milwaukee, WI, at the age of 96. Daughter of the late Robert M. Haydon and Eleanore B. Haydon McGowan, and granddaughter of the late Fred M. and Annie S. Brown of Madison, WI. Annie is preceded in death by her brother Robert, sister-in-laws Lucille and Kathryn, and first husband Rex. She is survived by her daughter Nancy and son-in-law Joseph, her brother John and wife Grace, and stepdaughter Elizabeth. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. Annie and her family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to St John's On the Lake in Milwaukee or the church or . Grateful heartfelt thanks to the skilled and compassionate nurses at St. John's on the Lake, as well as Allay Hospice of Brookfield.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline