Annie L. Riley



Age 88 years. Departed this life on August 13, 2020. Survived and cherished by her daughter, Linda (Sherman) Riley Mitchell of River Forest, IL; granddaughter,



Lauren Mitchell of Chicago, IL; great-granddaughter, Marielle Chandler of Chicago, IL; nephew, Patrick Lagrone of Shreveport, LA; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Retired after 24 years of devoted service to the Milwaukee Public Schools. Preceded in death by her husband Willie James Riley. Visitation and services at Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 Capital Drive, Brookfield, WI on Wednesday, August 26. Visitation at 1 pm. Graveside services at 2 pm.



New Golden Gate Funeral Home 5665 Teutonia Avenue Milwaukee, WI (414)358-0538.









