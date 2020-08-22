1/1
Annie L. Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie L. Riley

Age 88 years. Departed this life on August 13, 2020. Survived and cherished by her daughter, Linda (Sherman) Riley Mitchell of River Forest, IL; granddaughter,

Lauren Mitchell of Chicago, IL; great-granddaughter, Marielle Chandler of Chicago, IL; nephew, Patrick Lagrone of Shreveport, LA; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Retired after 24 years of devoted service to the Milwaukee Public Schools. Preceded in death by her husband Willie James Riley. Visitation and services at Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 Capital Drive, Brookfield, WI on Wednesday, August 26. Visitation at 1 pm. Graveside services at 2 pm.

New Golden Gate Funeral Home 5665 Teutonia Avenue Milwaukee, WI (414)358-0538.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved