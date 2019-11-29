|
Annie Marie Hansen
(nee Gilberton) Passed away peacefully at home November 28, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving mother of Shawn (Tami) and Jason (Colleen). Proud grandmother of Chase, Abby, Faith, Kamie, Keoni, Makenna, Caden, and great-grandmother of Emory. Life partner of Bobby. Beloved daughter of Maxine. Dear sister of Ronnie, Tom, and David. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Annie was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved to spoil her grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering at schools and food pantries, reading her Bible, and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Per Annie's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019