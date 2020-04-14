|
Annie P. Cleveland
Went home to meet her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving mother of Mrs. Sandra (Odell) Richmond, Timothy Cleveland, Stephanie Cleveland and Annie (Kris) Goodrum. Adored grandmother of Brianna, Brandon, Brennan, Brielle, Darvin, Calvin, Devin, Kristopher & Kristian. Dearest great-grandmother of Kamarion. Annie will be greatly missed by her brothers, sisters, other relatives and many friends.
A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held on Friday April 17, 2020. Services will be available for streaming online. Please see our website for further information. Please send flowers to the funeral home by 8 AM Friday morning. A private family burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020