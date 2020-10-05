1/
Anthony A. Keil
Anthony A. Keil

Of West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, April 24, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Kust). Dear father of Jeanne (James) LaValley, Diane (John) Wisnieski, Randy (Sue) Keil and the late Stephen Keil. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Michael, Dakota Keil, Tiffany Hader and Katie Bush. Great-grandfather of Jaxson, Lydia and Nora. Brother-in-law of Antoinette (the late John) Grahovak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (formerly Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus) 1212 S. 117th St. 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Former employee of Collins Woodworking and retired employee of Kohl's. Anthony was an avid wine maker and longtime usher at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Anthony proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Mother of Perpetual Help Church appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
