Anthony Alan Gramling
Anthony Alan Gramling

Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving son to Linda and Robert Gramling. Dear brother to the late Mathew, Jennifer (Robert) Varga and Emily (Scott) Evans. Beloved uncle to Amanda Sergeant, Meagan Gramling, Abigail Evans and Benjamin Evans. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, August 20 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Tony was a teacher at Mother of Good Counsel and loved all of his students throughout the years. He was very compassionate and caring for his mother. Tony will be missed and loved by his family forever.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
AUG
20
Service
12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
A great friend and road mate with an infectious sense of humor. Thank goodness Vicki and I, along with numerous old friends, were able to enjoy one last bit of time with him only several weeks ago at John’s backyard jam. Our prayers are with Tony’s family. We’ll miss him.
Bob Bernhoft
Friend
August 15, 2020
Am so very sad to hear of my old friend Tony's passing. Truly heartbreaking. My condolences to his family and friends...RIP "Mega Tony"
Cheri Curry
August 14, 2020
The MGC family has lost a wonderful teacher. Our deepest condolences to Mr. Gramling’s family.
Heather Pryer (mother of Noelle Pryer)
Student
