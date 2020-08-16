Anthony Alan GramlingBorn to Eternal Life on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving son to Linda and Robert Gramling. Dear brother to the late Mathew, Jennifer (Robert) Varga and Emily (Scott) Evans. Beloved uncle to Amanda Sergeant, Meagan Gramling, Abigail Evans and Benjamin Evans. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, August 20 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Tony was a teacher at Mother of Good Counsel and loved all of his students throughout the years. He was very compassionate and caring for his mother. Tony will be missed and loved by his family forever.