Kocinski, Anthony C. Passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 at age 87. Lovingly survived by his wife of 67 years Beverly (nee Nowak). Beloved father of Donna, Vicky and Mary Jo (Robert) Hallfeld. Cherished grandpa of Elysabeth (Marc) Reichman, Christian, Cecilia. Proud great grandpa of Amelia and Miles. Tony is further survived by his dear sister-in-law Rita Nowak, nieces, nephews and friends, many cousins in Ostrzeszow and Rybnik, Poland. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine. Anthony liked his days at the lake house, his workshop and Rexnord Retiree meetings. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 4-7 pm. Vigil service at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am on Thursday at the Basilica of St. Josaphat (2333 S. 6th St., Milwaukee, WI). Please meet at the church. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family would like to thank his niece Holly Hepp for the extra care she provided.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 9 to July 10, 2019